Intel Project Athena – A More Aware Laptop?

If you haven’t checked out our live coverage of the Intel Athena event, please do so here. What is Project Athena? It’s basically the next-generation of ultrabooks or at least a new ecosystem in a similar fashion for truly next-gen laptops. Athena will have a strong focus on AI computing too, as detailed here.

There were a few systems on show, but more showing various technologies and how they can integrate with your lifestyle, and more importantly with upcoming hardware releases. Because Athena will have a strong push on AI, we’re expecting to see some big improvements to productivity. The likes of Tobii Aware Eye Tracking, which is great for gaming. and Himax Always-on Human Presence Detection.

Of course, these can also be used as an awareness system for your desktop. Any data the system can take from you, your presence, can all be used to improve everything from workflow to battery life. Creating new platforms for interactivity and workflow are going to be a big push with the launch of 5G.

Why bother with sleep buttons? Your PC can wake up when you sit down at it. It can lock when you walk away, even tell you when someone is looking over your shoulder. The end result is a PC that drops to ultra-low power the moment you look away but is on when you’re back.

It’s not that “Athena” is hardware specific either. Brands will create their own systems with the new ultra-connected ultra-efficient designs. Some are expected this year, and should even feature the new 10nm chips from Intel. We expect we’ll see more as Computex 2019 approaches. Of course, we’ll be at the event to bring you all the latest news as it happens.

