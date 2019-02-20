Intel Releases 2C/4T 4GHz Pentium Gold G5620 Processor

Fastest Intel Pentium CPU Yet

Intel has released a new dual-core/quad-threaded processor running at 4GHz. This is the new Pentium Gold G5620 (BX80684G5620), utilizing what is most likely a 14nm Coffee Lake microarchitecture. Like previous Pentium models, it is low-cost and is aimed squarely at AMD‘s Athlon offerings, featuring the highest clocked Pentium yet.

Although it is not technically an official launch yet as the news does not come directly from an Intel press release. Instead, Anandtech spotted new models popping up available in Europe.

More Budget Processor Options from Intel?

Aside from the new G5620, Intel also has a slew of new low-cost options. The 4GHz G5620 is just at the tip of the spear, with a total of seven budget-focused SKUs being added. The other new Pentium Gold models include the G5420, the G5420T, and the G5600T. There are also three new Celeron models includin the G4950, the G4930, and the G4930T.

The Pentium Gold G5620 understandably has the highest TDP as well at 65W among the new Pentium additions. This is shared with the slightly lower clocked G5420 as well at 3.8GHz.

Both the dual-core Celeron G4950 and G4930 are also 65W processors, although they lack Hyper-Threading and are running at 3.3GHz and 3.2GHz respectively. All other models with the “T’ suffix are the 35W variants with more modest clock speeds.