Intel Releases Prototype Images of its Xe DG1 Graphics Card

Earlier this week at CES 2020, Intel featured a laptop running Destiny 2 utilizing their Xe GD1 graphics card platform. While this was a long way from any form of confirmed discrete desktop release, it was a solid indication that development was heading in the right direction and that 2020 would, indeed, see the release of an Intel dedicated gaming graphics card.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, Intel has taken this a step further. In releasing a number of images of their prototype Xe DG1, we have our first look at their upcoming GPU release!

Intel Xe DG1 Graphics Card

Now, while this image may be of a working Intel Xe DG1 graphics card, it should be highlighted that this is (almost certainly) only a prototype engineering sample. In other words, the finished product will likely not look anything like this.

One of the most noted pieces of information gleaned from these images, however, is the fact that it doesn’t have any power pin connectors. In other words, this graphics card must be drawing less than 75w of power. A factor that may be indicative of the 7nm/low-power consumption design Intel is incorporating into the Xe graphics card range.

What Do We Think?

Information on these graphics cards is still very light. Despite this though, Intel seems keen to emphasise that some sort of release is, very much, on the horizon. Based on the prior leaks, it seems that the Intel Xe platform will first be featured within their laptop designs before any desktop launch. Any way you look at it though, more companies producing graphics card for desktop systems can only be good news for us humble consumers.

UPDATE – It seems that this prototype is a legitimately working graphics card rather than a concept. Why? Well, it is reportedly the exact model being shipped to game developers.

What do you think? Are you excited about Intel’s entry into the graphics card market? Do you think the Xe platform will provide AMD and Nvidia with some solid competition? In addition, do you think it could possibly be better? – Let us know in the comments!