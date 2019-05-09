Intel Reportedly Set To Ease CPU Shortage By June

Intel Set To Catch-Up On Processor Production

If there has been one major issue dogging Intel over the last 6-12 months, it’s the fact that the company has been really struggling to produce enough processors to meet their market demand.

This is largely based upon the companies focus towards their high-end production market. Particularly their server-based Xeon processors which have proven to be a popular choice for many companies.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Intel is reportedly set to tone that specific market development back meaning that regular CPU production (aimed at us mere mortals) will start increasing again as early as June this year.

Opening the Door to AMD

Intel has seen a high level of demand from a lot of sectors. So much in fact that they have quite frankly struggled to keep up with it. As such, AMD has seen more than a little success in a number of areas. Laptop, desktop and even their server-based processors have all seen a small but notable market share increase.

With the biggest issue of shortfall being their entry-level processors, this has already seen AMD start to nibble away at Intel’s highly-dominant laptop market share.

14nm

Part of the problem is that Intel is (for the moment) very firmly entrenched in a 14nm chipset design. With pretty much all of their mainstream processors using this, it has put a significant drain on resource allocation.

AMD, on the other hand, has already branched out into other process node designs and, as such, hasn’t had the same problems. Albeit, AMD’s Dr Lisa Su has already said that they don’t believe Intel’s supply issue will be overly beneficial to their own figures.

The short version is, however, that if AMD is going to make any significant inroads into the laptop market, they clearly need to start pushing hard!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!