Intel Reveals the New Tremont Atom Core

Intel’s new low-power chip revealed.

Intel‘s Core series of desktop processors is its most popular product, but the company also manufactures the Atom lineup. Intel Atom chips power tablets, netbooks, nettops or MIDs, and they’re usually pretty good at their job. Featuring a 14 nm-based architecture, the newest Atom lineup is currently Goldmont Plus. However, there’s a new Atom architecture on the horizon, as revealed by the company’s internal documentation. The new Tremont Atom Core will feature some performance improvements, as well as new instruction sets. Most importantly, however, is that it will likely be manufactured using a 10 nm process.

New architecture improvements.

The new instruction sets that we mentioned before include CLWB, GFNI, and ENCLV. It’s also worth noting that Split Lock Detection instruction set extensions will also be a part of Intel‘s Ice Lake cores. User Wait Instructions, Direct Store, and CLDEMOTE are just some of the other noteworthy features of Tremont. Once Intel fully reveals this new architecture, we’ll be able to tell you more. Still, the new Atom definitely looks promising so far, and I can’t wait to see its future implementations.

Do you own any products powered by Intel Atom chips, and if so, are you satisfied with their performance?