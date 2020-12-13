Intel Rocket Lake-S Core i9-11900K Boosts Up to 5.3GHz?

Earlier this month we saw leaked AotS benchmarking results that indicated that the upcoming Intel Tiger Lake-S i9-11900K processor would have a base clock speed of 3.5GHz. In terms of the max boost, however, that was still something of a moderate mystery. – Following a Twitter post by user ‘@davidbepo‘, that has seemingly been confirmed by other reliable leak sources though, it is now being suggested that the boost clock speed will only(?) go up to 5.3GHz for their new flagship CPU.

Intel i9-11900K

With specifications revealed from seemingly the entire Tiger Lake-S range, there is clearly rather a lot to digest here. Sticking with the Intel i9-11900K, however, this reveal of a 5.3GHz boost clock speed is something of a moderate surprise. Why? – Well, to date many rumors had been speculating that Intel was looking to attempt to push this to around 5.5GHz (on single-core of course).

The only mildly contradictory piece of information here is that when compared to the i9-10900K, it would appear, on the surface, that the i9-11900K will be a weaker CPU. We, therefore, suggest that pending the release of some formal and confirmed details surrounding its performance, that you take this leak with a grain of salt.

Put simply, we’re pretty certain that this new CPU is going to be better, we’re just not entirely sure how Intel plans to make that happen… Yet.

When Will We Know More?

Intel is expected to formally confirm the launch of their latest Tiger Lake-S CPUs in Q1 2021. So, in terms of when we’ll know more (for certain), we only have a month or so to go before they start giving us some idea. Unlike prior Intel CPU launches, however, and when comparing what we know about it so far, Tiger Lake-S still has many unanswered questions. I have, however, already gone on the record to suggest though that while Tiger Lake-S is important, Alder Lake-S (expected late 2021) is the one to really keep an eye on in terms of potentially huge performance gains.

Will I be right though? Well, at this point, we’ve just got to wait.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!