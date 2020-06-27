Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU Appears on Geekbench

The release date for Intel’s next desktop ‘Rocket Lake-S‘ platform is still more than a little unclear. While most indications suggest something in the region of early-mid 2021, it seems pretty clear that despite this vagueness, engineering samples are definitely out there in the wild.

Acting as further confirmation of this, however, in a report via Videocardz, an Intel Rocket Lake-S processor has appeared on a Geekbench listing confirming at least some details of what we can expect from its design!

Intel Rocket Lake-S

The listing below confirms that this (yet unknown) Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU will feature an 8-core/16-thread design. Based on the clock speeds, it doesn’t appear to be that noteworthy, but remember, this is likely from an early engineering sample where things always have the potential to get better prior to release day!

Undoubtedly though, one of the most eagerly anticipated aspects of the Rocket Lake-S platform will be the introduction of the Xe graphics platform on a desktop system. Although this will clearly not have the same level of performance as a dedicated graphics card, we’ve already seen some indication that it’ll be surprisingly potent!

What Do We Think?

With Rocket Lake-S also set to mark the debut of Intel’s PCI-E 4.0 platform, there’s clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this new CPU range. While details are still light as to the specifics, however, there is some good news for those of you with Z490 motherboards as it is widely known that this processor range will be compatible with that socket design.

As for when it will be released though, well, we’re waiting on you Intel!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!