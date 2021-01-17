Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU Prices Leak

Intel is expected to release its brand new 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors at some point within the next 4-8 weeks and, as such, many consumers are clearly more than a little excited to see how well they will perform and (perhaps not so much) how much they will cost. – Well, in something that may give us at least a solid indication to the latter, prices for the entire Intel Rocket Lake-S series have been revealed by a Dutch retailer.

Intel Rocket Lake-S Prices!

Following prices released by Dutch retailer 2compute, we have pretty much full confirmation of all prices for the entire launch range of the Intel Rocket Lake-S series. – At the bottom end of the scale, the i5-11400 will cost €191.91 whereas the top-of-the-line flagship i9-11900K will cost €703.13. A princely sum for sure, but even I’ll admit that it’s not as much as I was perhaps expecting.

What Do We Think?

For the sake of balance, we should throw the moderately damp towel over this news by suggesting that these retail prices may, at the time of writing, only be placeholders pending full and final confirmation from Intel. – If they are proven to be even relatively accurate, however, then I think most would agree that they are better than we might have been expected. Albeit the key factor in the success of Rocket Lake-S and, of course, how much they cost, will entirely depend on where the land lies in direct comparison with AMD’s truly excellent Ryzen 5000 processors.

Rest assured though, we’re more than ready to start our benchmarking of Rocket Lake-S. Well, pending the samples arriving on our test bench. So be sure to keep checking our website and social media portals for the latest news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!