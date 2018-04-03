Intel Rolls Out Core i9 Mobile Processors

Intel Core i9 Processors Comes to Laptops

Intel is announcing the launch of the Core i9 mobile processors at an event in Beijing. This brings unprecedented power to laptops via Intel’s latest 8th generation CPUs. The new 8th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform. This leverages the 14nm++ process technology enabling them to deliver up to 41% more frames per second in gameplay. It also allows users to edit 4K video up to 59% faster than the previous generation with same discrete graphics.

The highest-performance 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family also adds a new Intel 300 Series Chipset. This adds integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for a blazing-fast connection that is capable of being up to 2x faster than standard 2×2 802.11AC 80 MHz (867 Mbps).

What About Intel Optane Technology?

Intel Optane memory is a smart and adaptable system accelerator for desktop and mobile platforms. Now, Intel Optane memory is available across both 8th Gen Intel Core mobile and desktop platforms for the first time.

With its Data Drive Acceleration feature, users can boost performance to a large secondary HDD drive. The performance results in up to 4.7x game loading and 1.7x media loading speed.

New laptops are rolling out with these new processors starting April 3rd. Each is distinguishable from previous generations with its Intel Core i5+, i7+ and i9+ badges on select systems. This would indicate they are purchasing a device that has the combination of Intel Core performance with the acceleration of Intel Optane memory.