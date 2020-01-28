Intel Rumored to be Discussing CPU Deal with GlobalFoundries

It’s one of the worst kept secrets that since 2018, Intel has been having a really hard time producing CPUs to meet the market demand.

While they have still been able to make enough processors to keep us average consumers (mostly) happy, their biggest problem has largely lied with 3rd-party partners who have been placing substantially large orders that Intel simply hasn’t been able to keep up with.

In an attempt to solve this problem, however, it is known that Intel has been putting out the ‘feelers’ to a number of manufacturing companies. Specifically, to outsource and help alleviate the pressure of their own CPU production lines. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, their latest potential deal is surely one that may raise a few eyebrows.

Intel Rumored to be Working on a Deal with Global Foundries

In the report, it has been suggested that Intel is looking to make a deal with GlobalFoundries. A company that (along with TSMC) represents one of the world’s largest independent semiconductor foundries.

The deal will potentially see Intel outsource some of their ‘entry-level’ processor designs to the company. Such as, for example, their i3, Celeron and Pentium designs. A move which, by proxy, would free up Intel’s own production lines to concentrate more on their mid to higher tier products.

Sounds fair enough, right? Well, not everyone is entirely convinced that this is a good move for Intel.

What Do We Think?

One of the biggest concerns raised by such a move would clearly fall within the quality control remits. While GlobalFoundaries is a well-reputed company, many would fear that their standards could potentially be different from those seen at Intel’s own manufacturing plants. On top of that, with AMD currently utilizing GlobalFoundaries for many years now, a potential deal has already lead to the rather amusing tag-line ‘Intel (AMD Inside)’.

The short version is, this clearly isn’t ideal for Intel. On the other hand though, with their production lines already running at full tilt, they likely don’t have many other options. It is, however, somewhat bizarre to think that AMD and Intel processors could effectively be made by the same company.

What do you think? Is this a good or bad move by Intel? Do you think this will solve their supply line problems? – Let us know in the comments!