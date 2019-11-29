Intel Secures Deal with Samsung to Help CPU Supply Shortfall

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, you are probably more than aware that Intel has a major problem on its hands. Specifically, in producing processors to meet the current market demand. It isn’t necessarily a problem that’s affecting us humble consumers. Well, at least not yet. When you have companies like Dell directly blaming Intel for profit forecast adjustments, however, you know it’s a bit of an significant issue.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that in order to address the shortfall, Intel has just secured a major deal with Samsung. One that will see the company help Intel to, quite simply, make more processors.

Intel Secures CPU Manufacturing Deal with Samsung

At the time of writing, the exact nature of the deal isn’t known. Specifically as to which aspect of processors Samsung will have direct manufacturing involvement in. It is, however, believed that the deal is a hugely substantial one that does involve both laptop and desktop designs.

Given that Samsung does have the manufacturing capability for both 14nm and 10nm node designs though, the deal will likely look to transition into manufacturing both Intel’s current and upcoming processor models. Not only that, but Samsung also has the ability to ‘bag and tag’ products. In other words, put them in boxes and ship them worldwide. It, therefore, seems on the surface to be a great deal for both Intel and Samsung.

What Do We Think?

The CPU supply issues that Intel has is no less of a secret than their wish to secure as many manufacturing partners as possible to help alleviate it. This has, however, led to some concern from the market. Specifically, that Intel may be willing to do effective ‘deals with the Devil’ to help out wherever possible.

On the plus side, Samsung is at least a very well known and reputable company. One that, incidentally, has some pretty major manufacturing resources at their disposal which is exactly what Intel needs.

So, for all concerned in this regard, although likely not ideal for Intel, this singular deal could play a major role in solving the problem. We’ll just have to wait and see at this point.

What do you think? Will this deal help solve Intel’s CPU demand problem? Can you see it causing any problems? – Let us know in the comments!