Intel has taken another important step towards becoming a major player in the chip manufacturing market. The company has secured its first external customer for its high-performance 18A-P manufacturing process, marking an important milestone in its plans to become a competitive chip manufacturer for other companies.

The announcement was made by Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin. Although the identity of the customer has not been revealed, this is an important step for Intel as it looks to compete directly with industry leaders such as TSMC.

Intel’s 18A-P Process Gets Its First External Customer

Yes — Pushkar Ranade (@magicsilicon) November 18, 2026

Intel’s Chief Technology Officer, Pushkar Ranade, clarified that the agreement specifically involves the optimized 18A-P variant rather than the standard 18A process (thanks TechSpot). This manufacturing technology belongs to the 1.8-nanometer process category.

According to Intel, the new technology delivers approximately 9% higher performance at the same power consumption, or reduces power consumption by 18% while maintaining the same performance.

Among the improvements introduced with this process are low-resistance transistors with Power Boost dual contacts, a fifth logic Vt pair to balance speed and power consumption, and improved mobility through PMOS strain engineering.

During the same event, Tan also revealed that manufacturing yields for the 18A process had reached 70%, marking a significant improvement compared to the previous year.

In addition, Microsoft confirmed that it will use Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging technology for its in-house processors designed for cloud computing. This makes Microsoft the first company to publicly confirm the use of this 3D integration technology. It has also signed a multi-year agreement to purchase Xeon processors, including Intel’s upcoming Diamond Rapids models.

Despite these positive developments, Intel shares fell by nearly 8% at the close of the last weekly trading session, showing that the company’s recovery still faces challenges.