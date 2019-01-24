Intel Shares Drop 7% After Disappointing Q4 Report

/ 22 mins ago

Intel Quietly Adds the B365 Chipset to their 300-Series Lineup

Intel Stock Price Drops 7%

Despite AMD making more than a few positive moves in the last 2 years with the release of their Ryzen processors, it is still very fair to say that Intel is still the top dog in the processor market. A bold statement perhaps, but the facts back it up.

Yes, their market share has seen a little dent, but their dominance is still pretty substantial. Particularly in the gaming market where their processors remain (largely) the fastest consumer option available.

In a report via Axios, however, the Intel share price has taken a pretty substantial hit of around 7% in the last 24-hours following the release of their Q4 profits report.

Profits Were Up But…

In the report, while profits for the company were up, sales (and many of the associated figures) were much more disappointing than the company was projecting. It is believed that the difference in the projections and reality may have been as much as $200m. Clearly, quite a significant sum!

Intel Launches New Core i9-9980XE Extreme Edition HEDT CPU

Still No CEO

It is, of course, well known that Intel has still not appointed a new CEO. While it is not believed that this has had any particular impact on the share price, it is still a factor worth consideration.

If the company is underperforming, with no one at the helm to drive it towards a better future, it does create uncertainty. And uncertainty is never reflected positively in the stock market!

What do you think? Is this a result of generally poor performance? A market downturn? In addition, could the success of Ryzen have played a role in this? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results