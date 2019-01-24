Intel Shares Drop 7% After Disappointing Q4 Report

Intel Stock Price Drops 7%

Despite AMD making more than a few positive moves in the last 2 years with the release of their Ryzen processors, it is still very fair to say that Intel is still the top dog in the processor market. A bold statement perhaps, but the facts back it up.

Yes, their market share has seen a little dent, but their dominance is still pretty substantial. Particularly in the gaming market where their processors remain (largely) the fastest consumer option available.

In a report via Axios, however, the Intel share price has taken a pretty substantial hit of around 7% in the last 24-hours following the release of their Q4 profits report.

Profits Were Up But…

In the report, while profits for the company were up, sales (and many of the associated figures) were much more disappointing than the company was projecting. It is believed that the difference in the projections and reality may have been as much as $200m. Clearly, quite a significant sum!

Still No CEO

It is, of course, well known that Intel has still not appointed a new CEO. While it is not believed that this has had any particular impact on the share price, it is still a factor worth consideration.

If the company is underperforming, with no one at the helm to drive it towards a better future, it does create uncertainty. And uncertainty is never reflected positively in the stock market!

What do you think? Is this a result of generally poor performance? A market downturn? In addition, could the success of Ryzen have played a role in this? – Let us know in the comments!