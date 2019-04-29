Intel Sticking With 10th Gen/10000 Series Branding As Info Leaks

Intel to Stick With Branding

When it comes to marketing a product of various generations, it’s often not unusual to see the occasional refresh in branding. AMD for example recently did this with their Ryzen processors. This release started a whole new 1XXX series which went to 2XXX last year and, in the Summer, will progress to the 3XXX range.

For Intel, however, that have been sticking with their current processor branding for quite some time and many had suspected that something ‘fresh’ may have been done for the release of their 10th generation processors. Why? Well, any from this range would likely have a 5-digit product name which isn’t exactly ‘catchy’.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that Intel is set to proceed with a 10th-generation brand release with a 10,000 series processor leaking online.

Which Processor?

An Intel i5 10210U has recently appeared on the 3DMark benchmarking tool website. Although no specifics are known about this processor, many believe that this will represent their 10th-gen ‘Comet-Lake’ CPUs due for release in mid-2020.

This has jumped to attention particular with Twitter user Apisak seemingly getting hold of some of the processors specifications. Although SKU hunting appears to have revealed the full range of releases to be:

i7 1065G7

i5 1035G7

i5 1034G1

i3 1005G1

i5 1035G4

i5 1035G1

What Do We Think?

In terms of the processors, we’d need to have far more information before we could give you any kind of formal opinion as to how good (or bad) they might be. At least in terms of naming, however, it is something of a surprise to see Intel go for a branding that isn’t exactly… easy on the eye.

In fairness, the jury is still firmly out on what chipset design we can expect for the processors with various differing opinions saying either 10nm (which would perhaps make the name more sensible) or if they’re sticking with the 14nm platform.

So, it’s definitely early doors in terms of solid information, but still definitely something to consider.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!