Intel Teases its Ghost Canyon NUC Customisable Mini PC

For several months now, there have been rumors circulating about Intel working on a ‘barebones‘ system release. Named Ghost Canyon NUC, for those of you unfamiliar with what a ‘barebones’ is, the systems are essentially sold as a customization base for which you can install your own main components such as processor, graphics card, storage and/or RAM. In other words, you buy the platform and, from there, you can make it as powerful as you like.

Think of it as a half-way house. Specifically designed for those who want a customized PC, but don’t necessarily want to build one from scratch.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, Intel has finally lifted the metaphorical lid on its system by formally revealing its Ghost Canyon NUC customizable Mini PC.

Intel Ghost Canyon NUC Customisable Mini PC

The mini-PC system is contained within a 5-liter case and looks to provide users with one of the most comprehensive mini-PC designs currently available on the market.

Unlike many barebone systems, however, what makes the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC a bit different is the fact that it includes a small-factor power supply. In other words, there’s no lugging around of a hefty (and separate) PSU brick for this. It is all self-contained!

How Will It Compete?

While the barebones market isn’t necessarily huge, it’s one that many established companies already have a solid hand in. For example, Zotac is currently one of the best producers of these systems.

With us expecting to see more of it at CES 2020, however, rest assured we’ll be bringing you the news straight from the showroom floor! So be sure to check out our website and social media channels. It’s going to be a busy week!

What do you think? Do you own a barebones system? Are you interested in this new one from Intel? – Let us know in the comments!