Intel Teases Us With Dedicated Graphics Card

Intel isn’t usually a company that we associate with dedicated graphics cards, but that’s a fact that is about to be challenged. On the official Intel Graphics Twitter account, we’ve got the first teaser about just that. A dedicated graphics card from Intel could be interesting.

Desktop, Workstation, AI, or Server?

Currently, there isn’t a whole lot that is known about Intel’s dGPU. Intel has a lot of talents working for them and they could theoretically be working on any graphics area. Whether it’s desktop graphics for gamers or workstation oriented GPUs. It could even be AI and calculation-based cards for the enterprise market. We’ll just have to wait and see what Intel tells us in the future.

So What Do We Know?

The teaser starts with the usual “this is what we’ve done in the past” kind of thing. What they were first with and what those technologies can do. It all ends with the phrase that’s interesting. It reads: “In 2020, we will set our graphics free. And that’s just the beginning.”

So while this surely is some exciting news, there’s still some waiting time until we can get our hands on graphics cards from someone else than Nvidia and AMD. And honestly, 2020 isn’t that far away. We’ll surely also get a lot more information over the next year’s time.

What Do You Think?

What do you think of Intel’s GPU plans? Do you welcome another player in the market? Are you just hoping for cheaper products due to more competition? Or are you satisfied with the current options? Please let us know in our various comment sections, here on the page and on our social media posts.