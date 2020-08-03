Intel Tiger Lake-H to Debut in Q1 2021?

With Intel recently suggesting that they had something big to reveal in early September, most have come to the (generally sensible) conclusion that this will be the official debut on their new Tiger Lake-U processor platform. And, by proxy, the launch of its new ‘Xe‘ integrated graphics.

In a report via Videocardz, however, fresh rumors are suggesting that (similar to Comet Lake-H) Intel is planning to launch an even more powerful version of this mobile CPU in early 2021.

Intel Tiger Lake-H

While it is fully-expected that Tiger Lake-U will represent the initial launch, sources are claiming that Intel will follow this up in early 2021 with the release of a new Tiger Lake-H variant. A design that will look, all going well, to perform even better and may very well represent the true long-term replacement of the Comet Lake-H series of mobile processors.

What Do We Think?

We should note that, at the time of writing, this is entirely speculation. It does, however, make more than a little sense based on our previous experiences with Intel mobile-based processor releases. So, what can we expect? Well, again if the rumors are true, then comparatively speaking, it has been suggested that while Tiger Lake-U will largely focus on 4-core low-power performance the Tiger Lake-H variant will look to up things to 8-cores for high-end mobile performance!

At this point though, I think we’re more curious to see what Tiger Lake-U and it’s ‘Xe’ graphics can truly offer consumers. In fairness though, the concept of the Tiger Lake-H platform is undoubtedly interesting. Particularly for those who are looking for an amazing processing performance in the laptop/notebook market!

