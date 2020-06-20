Intel Tiger Lake Laptops Get Listed by Retailer

Based on the news we’re seeing, it feels like we’re probably about a month or so away from a formal announcement from Intel regarding the release of their new mobile ‘Tiger Lake’ platform. While this might, in itself, not sound too overly interesting, given that this platform will feature their new ‘Xe’ integrated graphics, we’ve already seen that in terms of gaming potential (without the need for a dedicated graphics card) that these could be more than a little interesting.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that one online retailer might’ve gotten a little over-existed as 2 product listing has appeared online showing laptop designs from Intel’s upcoming 11th-gen range!

Intel Tiger Lake Laptops

In the listings, we can clearly see the Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7 processors named. As you might expect, however, given that this is a retail listing, it does go much further than that. The more eagle-eyed among you, for example, may have noted the most critical piece of information.

Namely, that new Acer Swift 5 laptops will be available on July 27th. Is that our release date for Intel’s Tiger Lake platform?…

What Do We Think?

Although pending images, the listings do largely appear to contain too much information (and details) for it to simply be there a ‘placeholder’. As such, with a rough indication of the price and a very specific release date, one can pretty safely presume that, probably around the end of this month, Intel should formally announce the launch and release of their Tiger Lake platform.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this new mobile platform? – Let us know in the comments!