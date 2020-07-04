Intel to Launch a New “Comet Lake-S” Processor?

/ 25 mins ago
One would’ve presumed that given the release of the Intel Comet Lake-S platform only a couple of months ago, no new desktop CPU releases were expected from the company until later this year. In a report via Videocardz, however, a new Intel Core i9-10850K has appeared on a ‘Geekbench’ listing that suggests one more model may be on the horizon!

Intel Core i9-10850K

Based on the Comet Lake-S LGA1200 socket, the general information suggests that the i9-10850K may be (as the name might’ve hinted) just a slightly weaker version than the i9-10900K. While it’s expected to generally have the same configuration (cache, core/thread, TPD, etc.) the main difference is that this version is believed to have a clock speed of around 100Mhz lower. A factor that, in direct comparison with the 10900K, reflects about a 5% difference in multi-core performance.

One reasonably question, however, is: Why is Intel releasing this?…

What Do We Think?

The best guess is that this new Comet Lake-S CPU release from Intel is likely in response to AMD’s upcoming ‘XT’ processors that will release on July 7th. Rather ironic considering that most view the ‘XT’ as AMD’s short-term response to Comet Lake-S.

Will this i9-10850K be any good though? Well, it’ll undoubtedly be less expensive than the i9-10900K and that can’t be a bad thing. Whether it will actually be worth buying (in terms of comparative price/performance), however, well, we’ll just have to wait and see! We’ll be honest enough to admit though, we didn’t expect this one and, again, it does feel like something of a ‘knee jerk’ release from Intel.

