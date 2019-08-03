Intel XE Graphics Cards Will Start at Just $200

For many years now, the world of graphics cards has been dominated by two brands. Namely, Nvidia and AMD. With Intel official set to enter the market next year, however, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding what impact they will have and, perhaps more pointedly, exactly how good their releases will be in comparison.

Intel has, for example, already said that with their XE releases, they plan to incorporate two of their rivals biggest features. Specifically, the 7nm design architecture (as seen in AMD Radeon VII and 5700 range) and hardware-based ray tracing (as seen in Nvidia’s 20XX range).

In a report via PCWorld, however, Intel has surprisingly revealed that they plan to release an entry-level graphics card model that will only cost $200.

Intel Suggest XE Entry Level Graphics Card Costing Just $200

We should start by clarifying a somewhat misleading point that is currently making the rounds on the internet. This $200 model will not be their first release from the XE range. It is believed that this rumour may have been due to a mistranslations/misunderstanding over entry-level and initial. Intel is fully expected to come out swing with their initial XE releases.

If Intel can, however, get a graphics card on the market for just $200 though, one that can give a decent gaming performance, then Nvidia (and perhaps more so) AMD should be worried! This would represent strong competition in a highly lucrative market.

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, still entirely open to speculation as to exactly how good Intel’s XE range will be. It has, after all, been a very long time since they released a discrete graphics card. All the indications are, however, suggesting that this could be good. Very good, in fact!

For consumers, if Intel can genuinely offer more competition, particularly at attractive prices, then perhaps we’ll finally see options, especially affordable ones, that we never expected!

Intel is expected to release their XE graphics cards at some point in mid-late 2020.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an Intel graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!