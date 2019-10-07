Intel Xeon-W and X-Series Processors Detailed

The new flagship range of CPUs from Intel is pretty much here at last. They have lifted the curtain and we can finally reveal the full details, rather than just juggling with rumours. The biggest news has to be the prices, which are for all intents, cut in half compared to the last-gen. On top of that, further innovations for AI, content creation, gaming and beyond.

Xeon Vs X-Series

The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors are targeted to be available starting November. They’ll feature heavily refreshed pricing that is sure to put a smile on any enthusiasts face (and bank account). One of the biggest changes is with the X299 chips. Now there is a smooth curve from the budget parts right through to the high-end parts, with some overlap between consumer and prosumer hardware. The X299 chips are no longer twice that of the gamer-friendly i9’s, for example.

What Intel Had to Say

“The new Xeon W-2200 and X-series processors take this to the next level, as the first high- end desktop PC and mainstream workstations to feature AI acceleration with the integration of Intel Deep Learning Boost. This offers an AI inference boost of 2.2 times more compared to the prior generation. Additionally, this new line-up features Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which has been further enhanced to help software, such as for simulation and modelling, run as fast as possible by identifying and prioritizing the fastest available cores.” – Intel

The Ultimate Professional Creator Platform

For professional creators, the Intel Xeon W-2200 platform is the ultimate option. The range features eight impressive new CPUs; The W-2295, W-2275, W-2265, W-2255, W-2245, W-2235, W-2225, and W-2223. Built for data science, visual effects, 3D rendering, AI, etc. They benefit from built-in platform security features and reliability; such as ECC support and Intel vPro. Autodesk Revit with V-Ray accelerates up to 10% faster compared to the previous generation. Up to 2 times faster compared to a 3-year-old workstation.

The new Xeon W prices range from $294 to $1,333. Enabling Intel to build the platform and partners to grow their workstation product options.

Bridging the Enthusiast and the Creator

For freelancers, prosumers and desktop enthusiasts who may not need commercial-grade features. The Intel Core X-series processors provide the performance with the added flexibility of overclocking capabilities. These four new processors include the i9-10980XE, i9-10940X, i9-10920X, and i9-10900X. They are especially suited for advanced workflows that vary in need for photo/video editing. Of course, game development, 3D animation and extreme gaming too. Additionally, they deliver enthusiast-ready enhanced features; such as Intel Performance Maximizer.

The new X-series prices range from $590 to $979.

Core S-Series

In addition to Intel Xeon W and X-series, Intel is also introducing new pricing to its Intel Core S-Series processors without integrated graphics. Intel is committing to these processors in its long-term roadmap, which has given Intel the opportunity to reset where it fits in the portfolio and pricing. The new prices are effective starting today, with the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors currently in the market.

Tell me More

For further information, head on over to Intel.com.

