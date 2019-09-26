Intel’s 10-core Comet Lake S Processors are Nearing Release

Following the success of AMD’s Ryzen platform, there have long been rumors that Intel was going to (semi) surprise the market by releasing one more processor range before the end of 2019 and it appears that this will be the Comet Lake S.

The Comet Lake S design is essentially another 14nm (insert many + signs here) refresh of their 14nm (coffee-lake) platform, but one that they clearly think will give them a little more comfort room in terms of having the best gaming processors on the market.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that the release of these has taken some pretty huge steps closer. Not only have a number of processors been registered with the EEC, but rumors are already suggesting that dev kits might be making the rounds! What does this mean? Well, essentially, Intel is pretty much ready to release!

Intel 10-Core Comet Lake S Processors May Be Imminent

This isn’t the first leak we have seen surrounding these processors with a lot of news and speculation having already emerged over the i9 9900KS model.

While this design will (largely) be based on the same platform as both the 8th and 9th gen releases, the 10-core and 20-thread design will make this an interesting proposition. Intel is already suggesting it will automatically make the i9 9900KS the best gaming processor on the market.

When Will They Be Released?

We should note that there is no fixed or firm confirmation as to the release date of the Comet Lake S processors. All indications, however, point towards at them coming out at some point this October. That starts next week just in case you needed a reminder!

Yes, this is something of a knee-jerk release by Intel. Particularly since they are planning more processor releases (albeit under a whole new architecture) in early to mid-2020. If you are, however, in the market for a nice new CPU with bags of performance, it might be worth holding off just a little longer. This one could be very interesting.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!