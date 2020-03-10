Intel’s Comet Lake-S CPU Prices May Have Just Been Leaked

Within the next month (or so) Intel is expected to formally release it’s new 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors. It seems, however, that despite an actual launch date not being in place (yet), one online retailer might have gotten a little over-excited.

In a report via TechPowerUp, not only did the Dutch retailer post the (seemingly) entire range of new CPUs, but they also may have just let slip exactly what prices we can expect! Whoops!

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S

So, what can we tell you about these prices? Well, if they are correct (more on that later) than it would appear that the Intel’s Core i9-10900KF (presumably one of the flagship releases) will retail for a price in the region of €567.73. Considering that this is around 100 Euros more than the AMD Ryzen 9 3800X, it seems likely that (comparatively speaking) Intel is going to be a little more expensive. Hardly any surprises there.

For the full list of prices, you can check out the image below. In terms of comparisons, however, we are left at something of an impasse.

What Do We Think?

Until they are actually released, we honestly don’t know how these new Intel processors are going to directly compare to AMD. While one suspects that AMD may hold the advantage seized in their 3rd-gen Ryzen processors (both in terms of performance and/or price), one would hope that Intel could (at least until the launch of the AMD 4th-gen) at least give consumers something to think about.

It should, of course, be noted that while these prices have ‘leaked’ they are certainly not confirmed. It’s not, after all, unusual for retailers to have ‘placeholder’ prices ready until something more solid comes along.

If you were, however, curious as to how much Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake-S range might set you back, this does appear (at least on the surface) to be a pretty solid indication. Oh, and don’t bother looking for the retailing website, the listings have already been removed.

What do you think? Are you interested in these new Intel processors? If so, which model are you currently eying up? – Let us know in the comments!