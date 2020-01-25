Intel’s i5-10300H is Reportedly 11% faster than i5-9300H

With the upcoming launch of the Comet Lake-H platform (Intel’s latest laptop CPU design), it is a matter of curiosity as to how well they will perform and, specifically, how they will compare against AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 4000 mobile releases.

In a report via Videocardz, however, while we may not strictly speaking have an answer to either of those questions, we may just have learned how the i5-10300H will (roughly) compare to the previous-gen i5-9300H.

The short version is, I don’t see it as being overly encouraging.

Intel Core i5-10300H

With results posted online from Cinebench R20, the Core i5-10300H shows an 11% performance gain on the prior i5-9300H. This is largely believed to have resulted from an additional 100-200MHz boost clock speed on the newer version.

This is, of course, an exceptionally loose statistic as the system it was tested on was, on the whole, quite notably different from the comparison. For example, the i5-10300H was tested on DDR4-3200 memory while the i5-9300H used DDR4-2666. Although this RAM speed difference shouldn’t be a massively colossal factor in that 11% figure, it likely played a role. To me, it raises the question of if the next-generation of Intel mobile processors is really that much better.

What Do We Think?

Overall, if these benchmarks prove to be relatively accurate, then I can see Intel falling in for some criticism. Specifically that, on the whole, the specifications of the two processors (despite being a generation apart) are still (seemingly) very similar. The only exception we’re aware of is the aforementioned slightly faster clock speed on the newer version. Not even a particularly big jump either.

With Intel’s 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-H set to launch on January 24th, however, we don’t have long before we find out! Intel may, however, be preparing the foundations for AMD to succeed here in the 2020 laptop market!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new laptop? Are you more interested in AMD or Intel? – Let us know in the comments!