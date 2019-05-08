Intel’s Project Athena to Focus on AI Computing Era

AI Computing

The next-generation of laptops looks set to be built around project Athena specifications from Intel. Of course, this is much like the classification for ultrabooks, which pushed brands to create powerful all-day usable systems. However, Athena looks to push the limits with connectivity using 5G and other innovations such as AI. Furthermore, a focus on ultra-low power usage components, low-power states, and fast response times. This is not unlike what we’re seeing in the mobile market today.

AI

A push for AI is the obvious next-gen step. It’s already happening in the mobile and PC worlds with smart assistants, optimisations and cloud-based applications. With faster connectivity and faster user devices, that can obviously take the next step. The video below gives some good “demonstrations” even if they do think we all live cooler lives than we really do. I like to think of myself as a suit-wearing skateboarder using AI to upload all my images for work. I mean, it could happen.

Vision to Reality

Josh Newman, Intel vice president and general manager of PC Innovation Segments in the Client Computing Group took to the stage today to discuss the new ecosystem.

“Across the industry, we each play an important role in delivering the advanced laptops of today and the future. Project Athena Open Labs are a critical step in enabling more extensive, day-to-day collaboration with the components ecosystem to continuously raise the bar for innovation across the platform.” – Josh Newman

Check out our coverage of the Athena press conference here.