Internal Source Hints at Nvidia 3090 $2,000 Pricetag!

A few months ago we heard some rather concerning rumors that with the impending launch of the Nvidia 3XXX series of graphics cards, they would likely come with some pretty hefty price increases. Well, when specifically compared to the 20XX range.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, we may have got some confirmation of this and if you are planning on getting one of their high-end models (such as the RTX 3090), you might want to stop reading at this point, because it’s not looking good!

Nvidia RTX 3090

Following the leak of a reportedly internal memo, we can see 2 references made to the Nvidia 3090 graphics card. Listing an apparent price in Chinese Yuan, through a quick bit of price conversion it shows that, if this leak is accurate, the Nvidia 3090 will likely retail for a price in the region of $2,000. This, of course, may vary depending on tax rates, etc.

Now, admittedly, while this sounds like a ridiculously high figure, it does require some pretty hefty caveats. Firstly, this isn’t confirmed. Secondly, it doesn’t really indicate what to expect for the 3080 or 3080 Ti. Thirdly, and this is perhaps the most important point, we’re still not entirely certain what the 3090 actually represents!

What Is It?

Rumors and theories surrounding the Nvidia 3090 do tend to vary quite wildly. At the time of writing, however, my best guess is that it’s going to be the replacement model for the ‘Titan’. As such, when putting it into that context, $2,000 isn’t entirely surprising. Nice tech costs a lot of money! Well, usually at least.

With the formal launch expected on September 1st, however, although we don’t know if Nvidia will reveal pricing, we should have a much clearer picture of what the GPU landscape will represent from Team Green at that point! Not long to go now folks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!