/ 3 hours ago

International Space Station Sends Video Of The Repaired Hole

Having a puncture can be pretty annoying. When it happens on a space station though, it’s more than a little annoying, it’s outright dangerous! That is, however, exactly what happened last week. When the ISS noticed a drop in pressure a small hole in the ship was identified to be venting air.

This was, fortunately, easily fixed with the use of a thumb and a bit of adhesive tape. Yes, it admittedly sounds like a quick patch repair, but it worked! Following a Twitter post though, we now have our first video image of the repair to the craft.

What Caused It?

The exact cause of the damage is unclear. It is, however, speculated that it may have occurred on the specific part while it was still on Earth. Incorrect drilling may have created a small hole or slight fatigue in the metal which eventually led to a small leak. Rest assured though, as dramatic as this sounds, everyone is fine and the problem is very much under control.

Investigation Underway!

The exact cause of the leak is currently under investigation and we should hopefully have some firm answers within the next couple weeks. It is, however, a testament, if nothing else, that despite our amazing ability to get the international space station into orbit, we do still, on occasion, resort to some crude methods to get the job done!

