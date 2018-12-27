Internet Explorer Fix May Cause Lenovo Laptop Issues

/ 9 hours ago

Internet Explorer

At the time of writing, the user figures for Internet Explorer are pretty bad. How bad? Well, depending on which source you believe, it is thought that less than 4% of people are currently using the browser. It was, however, revealed last week that a day one issue had been found with the browser that required an emergency update to remedy.

With the update rolling out, well, to users who actually have internet explorer, it seems that it’s causing some significant problems to Lenovo laptop owners.

In a report via Microsoft, a curious conflict in the update is preventing many of the brand’s laptops from booting up.

Not Bricked – But Not Good

It is suggested that while the update has not bricked the systems, it has caused a significant problem. Specifically with the boot-up procedure. The issue seems to surround specific laptops which have less than 8GB of RAM. The actual reason for why the update has caused problems is, however, still unclear.

What Should I Do?

For the moment, the best advice is for any Lenovo owners to not update their laptop. For those a little more tech-savvy, the specific update is KB4467691. Unless you have more than 8GB of RAM it is strongly advised that you avoid this like the plague. Well, presuming that you do actually want to use your laptop while Microsoft attempts to fix this.

What do you think? Do you own a Lenovo laptop? Had any update problems? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results