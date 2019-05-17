Internet Meme Legend Grumpy Cat Dies at Age 7

R.I.P Tardar Sauce aka Grumpy Cat 2012 – 2019

Beloved internet meme character Grumpy Cat has passed away according to her official Twitter account. Apparently due to complications from a urinary tract infection. She passed away peacefully in the arms of her owner Tabatha Bundesen.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

How Did Tardar Sauce Become Famous?

The snowshoe breed feline, whose real name is Tardar Sauce rose, shot to fame back in 2012. It started when her owner’s brother posted the cat’s photo on the /r/pics subreddit in September 30, 2012.

After only 24 hours, the thread was upvoted over 23,000 times. Meanwhile, the original Imgur hosted photo was viewed over a million times after just 48 hours.

Tardar Sauce’ signature scowl has since spawned thousands of memes online. Moreover, her likeness has even graced thousands of T-shirts, plush dolls, mugs, books and even her own Frappuccino line (called Grumpuccino). A Christmas-themed feature length film was even released in 2014 starring Tardar.

The Bundesens have not disclosed her brand’s total net worth. Although, it is speculated to be worth as much as £64 million back in 2014. It might be more now. Especially since her death is likely to drive her popularity even further.

