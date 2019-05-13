InWin 928 Super Tower Case – Brilliant, but Also $999!

InWin 928

The range of PC cases from InWin has changed so much over the years. They’ve gone from making budget-friendly mid-towers, to making premium products that can often cost hundreds, even thousands of pounds/dollars. They still make plenty of “normal” cases too, of course. However, the 928 Super Tower is their latest flagship monster, clocking in at $999.

It features lashings of tempered glass, brushed aluminium and little else. We already saw this chassis back at CES 2019, and instantly fell in love with it. Sure, the price hurts, but it really is a sight to behold.

Premium

Constructed from 4mm black anodized aluminium, it offers a whopping 125 litres of space. For extreme custom loop PC builds, it’s as good as they come. It’ll support the current high-end 14-14 motherboards, EEB, E-ATX and everything below, obviously. It’s packed with RGB, massive hardware support and more.

Features

Eight expansion slots

Maximum VGA Card Length: 480 mm

With GPU Holder VGA Card Length: 335 mm

VGA Card Width: 190 mm

Vertical Display VGA Card Thickness: 80 mm (Maximum)

CPU Heatsink Height: 185 mm (Maximum)

Front IO ports: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio

Two 3.5 inch and six 2.5 inch drive bays

Air Cooling: Six 140 mm Top Fans, Three 140 mm Front Fans, and Three 140 mm Rear Fans

Maximum Radiator thickness of 45 mm

Supports up to Two Power Supplies, Length up to 250 mm (Including Cable Management Area)

Dimensions(H x W x D ): 571 x 335 x 656 mm

What do you think, is this the case of your dreams. Or perhaps your dreams don’t go up to, basically, a thousand dollars? Let us know in the comments below. It’ll be available to buy from the In Win US Store from the 16th of May.