InWin Adds 700W Model to Compact Series SFX PSU Line

Compact SFX PSU from InWin

If you ever need a high wattage PSU for a compact build, InWin has your back with their new 700W CS power supply. CS stands for “Compact Series”, and it is the case and PSU OEM’s SFX power supply line.

Internally, the CS-700W features 105ºC Japanese-made electrolytic capacitors and an internal DC-DC topology. This ensures a highly reliable operation with an ultra-long lifespan. Moreover, silent operation is a priority for the CS-700W. In fact, according to InWin, this is the most requested feature for power supplies. Which is why the CS-700W only runs creates noise measured around 18 dBA up to 50% load (~350W).

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available?

Despite its compact size, it offers plenty of flexibility when it comes to connectivity. The unit itself only measures 100 x 125 x 63mm and is fully modular for convenience. Its four 6+2-pin PCI-E power connectors can power multiple graphics cards. Furthermore, it has up to eight SATA power connectors, two 8-pin CPU EPS power connectors and four peripheral power connectors.

What is the Warranty Length for the InWin CS-700W PSU?

The CS-700W power supply has an 80 PLUS Gold efficiency rating and comes with a comprehensive 5-year warranty.