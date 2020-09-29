InWin B1 Mini-ITX Case Review

Tired of those gigantic and expensive cases? Actually, InWin is guilty of quite a few of those models. So, imagine my surprise when they revealed a small and much more affordable PC case! It sure has been a while InWin! The B1 is pretty unique though, blending the outside thinking and style we’ve come to expect from InWin, but still promising to be a great mini-ITX case for those tight on space.

InWin B1

While the case doesn’t have room for a graphics card, modern CPUs have some exceptional iGPU options built-in. That does mean the case can be even more compact than usual, which is awesome for those who want something really portable or are purely limited on how much space they have on or around their desk. It comes equipped with their own 200W power supply, which should be more than enough power for any motherboard, CPU and storage combination you can cram inside it.

Features

Extremely Small Footprint – Size does matter! The B1’s extremely small footprint is perfect for small form factor builds such as HTPCs light gaming PCs or even a LAN rig

Vents Incorporated in the Exquisite Streamline Design – The B1s exterior represents our insistence on performance and aesthetics Integrating ventilation in the design offers no compromise to form or function

AMD & Intel Ready 2 – The depth of the chassis allows approximately 60mm for heatsink-clearance Granting enough room for most AMD and Intel coolers

Fan and Dust Filter Included – Strategically placed fan and dust filter provides good thermal solutions and a dust-free interior

Style that’s Versatile – Use the B1 to match your lifestyle! Setup Your PC vertically or horizontally! Stand it up and use it as a headphone stand!

Preinstalled InWin 200W PSU – The B1 comes with a custom InWin 200W 80 PLUS Gold PSU It’s designed specifically for the B1’s small footprint

User Friendly Design – The easy pop-off top that makes the building experience easier despite the smaller frame

Specifications

Product Trailer