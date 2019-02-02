InWin Crown AC140 aRGB Fans Dual-Pack Review

Introduction

InWin Crown

There are so many new RGB products on the market just in the last few months. Of course, there’s still plenty of room for a few more, and it never hurts to have more choice as a consumer (within reason). Love it or hate it, it seems RGB is here to stay for a while. Personally, I’m not interested in the whole sweeping rainbows aesthetics, but there’s far more to RGB than that. Being able to set your own colour of choice is the obvious one. I also love that with addressable RGB, you have greater flexibility with per-light customisation. Furthermore, being able to sync all your system RGB means you can reclaim some zen in your RGB lit system.

These new fans from InWin tick all the right boxes, with a high air pressure design that makes them ideal for chassis fans. With six independent LEDs built into each fan. They also have frosted blades that help capture and diffuse the lighting. So, let’s take a peek at what else they have to offer.

Features

Features 11 blades that are moulded with the inner frame, which effectively pushes the air to the centre of the fan to create a turbine Effect for higher pressure.

Six centred LEDs are controlled by Independent IC chips to present a totally customizable addressable RGB lighting Effect. This also develops a variety of mixed colour experiences.

The crown inherits the modular cable design. This simplifies cable management by speeding up the installation process

Included addressable Cable for the motherboard addressable header. The crown ac140’s radiant lighting effect can be beautifully and easily demonstrated with a compatible motherboard software.

Shockproof rubber stands effectively reduces vibrations.

ASUS Aura Sync & MSI Mystic Light Sync Compatible Ready

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official InWin product page here.

What InWin Had to Say

“The CROWN AC140 fan features 11 blades that is molded with the inner frame, which effectively pushes the air to the center of the fan to create a turbine effect for higher pressure. Six centered LEDs are controlled by independent IC chips to present a totally customizable addressable RGB lighting effect. This also develops a variety of mixed color experiences.” – InWin

What’s in the Box

In the box, you’ll find two AC140 fans, obviously. They each come with four mounting screws for fitting to your chassis. However, for easy installation, they come with an in-line micro HUB for the RGB control and pairing with your motherboards aRGB header and a SATA connector. All of the cables required are included to connect the fans. This includes a short and a long daisy chain cable; more on that in a moment.