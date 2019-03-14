iPhone Thwarts Attempted Murder By Blocking An Arrow!

iPhone Stops Attempted Murder!

It seems over the last couple of weeks that technology has provided a remarkable shield from deadly weapons. For example, last week we saw how a monitor survived being shot by a bullet!

This one, however, is a lot more weird and certainly more than a little disturbing. In a report via Metro, police in Australia have released images showing an attempted murder stopped only by an iPhone.

What Happened?!

According to the report, the man saw his attacker approaching him with a bow and arrow. In order to take a picture (or maybe video) of the attack, he held up his iPhone. Amazingly, however, the arrow impacted the phone which stopped it potentially killing the person holding it!

While it did catch him on the chin, it almost certainly prevented what could’ve been life threatening injuries.

I Didn’t Read This In The Manual!

While this is pretty incredible, I’m almost certain that Apple doesn’t profess the ‘arrow stopping’ abilities of its iPhones. That being said though, it’s not a bad bit of advertising for them either.

Now… while it might be able to stop an arrow, all Apple has to do is figure out how to stop the screen cracking from a 2′ fall!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!