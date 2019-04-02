Is AMD Launching Both 3rd Gen Ryzen and Navi GPU in May?

Simultaneous Launches Likely Computex 2019

Even though CES 2019 is barely just behind us, Computex 2019 is already gearing up for even bigger news. The tradeshow recently announced that for the first time in their 30-year run that they will feature a keynote speaker.

Although this is something CES has been doing for a while, it is completely new for the Taiwanese event. Which is why it makes sense that they picked AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su for the spot. After all, AMD’s calendar is full this year with various hardware releases. All of which moving forward are not recycled from existing 14nm architecture designs, but are based on new products.

7nm EPYC Chip

Between the 3rd generation Ryzen, new Navi GPU architecture and 2nd Gen EPYC processors, tech enthusiasts are excited across the board. AMD had also made it clear previously that the 2nd Gen EPYC processors are arriving mid-2019. Which is right around Computex time. Right now however, signs are pointing towards the fact that they might be launching 3rd Gen Ryzen and the Navi GPU there as well.

What is New With These AMD Hardware?

Both 3rd Gen Ryzen and 2nd Gen EPYC CPUs will be using the same “Zen 2” microarchitecture. With the 3rd Gen Ryzen sporting the same AM4 package and multi-chip module (MCM) codenamed “Matisse”, while the 2nd Gen EPYC using the “Rome” MCM.

AMD is also moving to the 7nm process from the 12nm on Zen+. While Zen 2 inherits most of the design from Zen+, it improves the instruction stream bandwidth and floating-point throughput performance. We know this since AMD announced their roadmap back in 2017. They have even expanded on the details surrounding Zen 2 back in November 2018 during their Next Horizon event.

The big question mark however, is the company’s Navi GPU. With the departure of Radeon Technologies Group Raja Koduri, the launch of the next-gen GPU has been expectedly delayed. In the mean time, AMD shrunk their existing Vega GPU architecture down to 7nm as a place holder in the form of a Radeon VII.

The company is also expected to die-shrink the rest of their existing Vega line. At the same time, they are expected to unveil the new Navi GPU architecture which is also going to be a 7nm GPU. Whether it will be available for sale at the same time as 3rd Gen Ryzen for the summer is certainly what most enthusiasts expect.

At the very least, a technical reveal of its underpinnings would be hopeful. They have actually begun teasing some aspects of the GPU, including Ray Tracing capabilities.

