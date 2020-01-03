Is Biostar Teasing Its First Z490 Comet Lake-S Motherboard?

With the new Intel Comet Lake S CPU architecture expected to launch in the early part of this year, it is undoubtedly of interest whether it will have the ability to turn the somewhat ever-increasing AMD tide. With it already being confirmed that the new processors were going to run on a new socket platform, however, this inevitably means that manufacturers are also keying up their motherboard releases.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, Biostar may be teasing one of their first Z490 motherboard designs.

Biostar Tease New Motherboard

Now, the image below certainly isn’t 100% confirmation that this is from their Z490 motherboard. Given that CES 2020 is just days away, however, the stars do seem to be aligning. Specifically, for Intel to make some sort of formal launch.

What Do We Think?

We have already seen a leak just earlier this week surrounding the reported performance level of the Intel i9-10900K. As such, it seems likely that motherboard manufacturers are well on the way (if not already set) to launch their new designs.

While Biostar will, of course, be just one of many, it seems that they may at least be wanting to tease their product a little ahead of CES 2020. Something which isn’t uncommon at all. With the event being just days away, however, we’re all packed and ready. So be sure to check out our website and social media for the latest news straight from the showroom floor!

What do you think? Are you interested in the new Intel Comet Lake-S platform? Do you think it will be able to turn things back in Intel’s favor? In addition, do you own a Biostar motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!