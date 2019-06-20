Is Nvidia ‘Super’ Simply Watered-Down Higher Tier Cards?

Nvidia Super

So, at this point, I think it’s pretty safe to go on record to say that the ‘Super’ that Nvidia teased earlier this year is almost certainly a new range of graphics cards based on the 20XX releases. In terms of actual details, however, there hasn’t been much else that we know.

In a report via WCCFTech, however, some interesting (loose) specifications have been reported which claim to also have their intended MSRP. There is, however, something more than a little strange about these graphics cards.

What Do We Know?

In the leak, while there are no specific details surrounding the graphics cards, the chipsets used for the design have been revealed and, in addition, also the expected MSRP values for the specific cards.

2080 ‘Super’ – Based on the unlocked, non-OC 2080 Ti chip ($799).

2070 ‘Super’ – Based on the unlocked, non-OC 2080 chip ($599).

2060 ‘Super’ – Based on the non-OC 2070 chip ($429).

This might sound like a very cynical view, but let’s have a swing… Is it just me or are these ‘Super’ graphics cards essentially just going to be a watered-down version of higher tier models? These are not ‘overpowered’ versions of the base cards. They are dumbed-down version of the higher tier models. I wouldn’t even complain so heavily, but $429 for the 2060 Super seems very steep indeed.

What Do We Think?

In terms of value for money, the short version is that it’s going to depend on how well these graphics cards stack with their ‘standard’ model. As above, I think $429 for the 2060 Super is disappointingly expensive. If it does, however, come something close to the performance of a standard 2070, it could be interesting. Albeit, for seemingly just $60 more, you could just buy an actual 2070.

It’s all a bit weird and, as we’ve said before, we’re not entirely certain why Nvidia have felt the need to do this. With an announcement expected in just a couple weeks, however, we may soon find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!