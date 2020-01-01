Is Sony Going to Reveal the PS5 at CES 2020?

With the PS5 announced for launch in the Holidays of 2020 (which in sales lingo means about a month before Christmas), there is clearly a lot of anticipation as to when Sony will officially ‘reveal’ their new next-gen console.

With CES 2020 just days away, however, there is some speculation that Sony might decide to use the event (and specifically their keynote) to formally declare the system and its specifications. Are they going to do it though? Well, while doubtful, it is a possibility!

Will Sony Reveal the PS5 at CES 2020?

One of the main sources of the speculation is the launch of Sony’s official ‘placeholder’ website. This website will, incidentally, also Livestream their CES 2020 keynote address.

Now, as tempting as it is to hyperbole that this will (at least in part) form the PS5 reveal, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Sony isn’t just about gaming consoles. In addition, Sony has traditionally held a ‘PlayStation’ specific event in February of each year.

As such, while Sony may use CES 2020 (one of the biggest tech events of the year) to get their console out of the door early, the February date does still seem the more likely of the two.

What Do We Think?

Sony will undoubtedly reveal a lot at CES 2020. The chances of one of those ‘reveals’ being the PS5, however, are slim. Sure, it’s possible, but it just doesn’t seem to tally with us based on their past history.

If you do, however, want to see it for yourself, then you can check out the official Sony CES 2020 website via the link here. The Livestream of their keynote will begin at 1 am GMT on January 7th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!