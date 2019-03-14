Is Sony In The Process Of Buying Take-Two?

Sony Is Buying Take-Two?

Over the last couple of days there has been growing market speculation that Sony was undergoing extended talks over the purchase of Take-Two. This company, in case you are not aware, owns both Rockstar Games and the 2K franchise. As such, in gaming business, this represents a pretty collosal deal!

These rumours were compounded further when a senior market analyst said that Song “is in advanced board level discussions to acquire Take-Two Interactive in a mostly cash deal.”

In a report via PCGamesN, however, fresh reports are stating these rumours are completely unfounded. In other words, it’s pure market speculation.

Could It Happen?

If anyone was going to buy Take-Two, Sony is one of the few companies with both the money and the motivation. For example, if they could purchase the rights, they could essentially make some of the biggest games around PlayStation exclusives.

You must admit, if/as/when GTA 6 is release, if it was a PS5 exclusive, it would be a factor to consider in the next-gen console wars.

What Do We Think?

Microsoft has for a number of years now slowly been acquiring game developers. As such, it isn’t beyond the realms of probability that Sony would be considering doing exactly the same thing.

The purchase of Take-Two, however, would be the biggest we’ve seen to date! – I honestly can’t think of any purchase in the past that would be on the same scale as this.

As such, while it is in question, without Sony denying it, these are interesting times!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!