Is the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Coming October 22nd?

The rumour mill is grinding away again today, but is there much merit to the rumours? Well, it looks like Nvidia could be expanding on their budget graphics card offerings. With a GTX 1650 Ti no less. Of course, that places it between the GTX 1650 and the GTX 1660.

Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti

What’s the point of another budget card that’s so similar to the current crop? Well, AMD is expected to play their hand with a new low-end VANI graphics card. Currently, that’s rumoured to be the RX 5600 series but remains unconfirmed. Remember folks, all eyes may be on the flagship cards, but the budget market is extremely competitive and profitable for the red and green team.

I’d expect the cards to sit right between the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 cards in specifications too. So that would be around 1024 to 1280 CUDA cores, and most likely 4GB of VRAM. Of course, this is just a guess and completely unconfirmed at this time.

Price and Release Date

The new card is excepted to release on October 22nd. However, I’m still waiting for solid confirmation on that part. Another rumour puts the price at 1100 Yuan, which is around $155 or £123.