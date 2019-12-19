Is this The New Compact Samsung Foldable Smartphone?

Earlier this year (and after a lot of delays) Samsung finally managed to release its Galaxy Fold smartphone. As the name might’ve already hinted, this was one of the first phone designs to come with folding screen technology and while it hasn’t exactly been a huge hit, it has largely been favourably received by the smartphone aficionado community.

Following a post on Chinese social media website Weibo, however, user “Wang Benhong” has posted images that he claims are the new upcoming Galaxy Fold that will be looking to take a more ‘compact’ design.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Compact

Posted with the comment “Tired of Samsung Galaxy Fold? Let’s take a look at Samsung’s latest clamshell folding screen phone. Is such a phone your dish?” we should note that it is entirely unconfirmed if this is, genuinely, the compact Galaxy Fold.

We can’t see anything within the images that indicates a Samsung branding and, in truth, although we could potentially allow for some compression, the quality of the images posted are not fantastic.

In other words, this could easily be a hoax.

What Do We Think?

Well, in so far as we can tell, this is either one of three things. 1) It’s genuine images from the upcoming compact Samsung Galaxy Fold – 2) They are photos of an alternative model or even potentially a Chinese knock-off – 3) It’s a faaaaaaaake! (10 points if you get that reference).

What is known is that Samsung is planning on releasing additional versions of their Galaxy Fold in February 2020. As such, now would be about the right time for early prototypes to be floating around.

So, although we do suggest taking this with a pinch of salt, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this leak being entirely genuine.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!