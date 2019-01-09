Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

/ 60 mins ago

Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Feature-Heavy Wireless Headphones

Jabra has unveiled their latest Elite 85h headphones,  a wireless noise-cancelling over-the-ear unit for users on-the-go. Bluetooth devices are Jabra’s specialty but they are starting  to aim toward audio spaces occupied by Sony and Bose. In order to be competitive, they of course have to offer more at a better price. Which is what the Elite 85h intends to do.

Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

According to Jabra, the Elite 85h is capable of up to 32-hours of listening with the noise-cancelling feature on. Which is quite impressive as it lasts more than a day. That means frequent travelers do not have to worry about charging it often via its USB-C port.

Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Furthermore, the Elite 85h incorporates 8 built-in microphones. This is necessary for the company’s “SmartSound” technology, which picks up ambient noise and adjusts the audio output accordingly. It does this through both equalization settings and noise-canceling on-the-fly.

Additionally, the Elite 85h also comes with hands-free controls via Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. No buttons necessary to press. As long as the Elite 85h is paired with your phone or devices with these assistant, you can just say the wake-word and issue a command.

Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

How Much is the Jabra Elite 85h?

The Jabra Elite 85h will hit retail stores come April 2019 with a $299 price tag.  Users will be able to choose between four colours: Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy Blue.

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results