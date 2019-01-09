Jabra Announces Elite 85h Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Feature-Heavy Wireless Headphones

Jabra has unveiled their latest Elite 85h headphones, a wireless noise-cancelling over-the-ear unit for users on-the-go. Bluetooth devices are Jabra’s specialty but they are starting to aim toward audio spaces occupied by Sony and Bose. In order to be competitive, they of course have to offer more at a better price. Which is what the Elite 85h intends to do.

According to Jabra, the Elite 85h is capable of up to 32-hours of listening with the noise-cancelling feature on. Which is quite impressive as it lasts more than a day. That means frequent travelers do not have to worry about charging it often via its USB-C port.

Furthermore, the Elite 85h incorporates 8 built-in microphones. This is necessary for the company’s “SmartSound” technology, which picks up ambient noise and adjusts the audio output accordingly. It does this through both equalization settings and noise-canceling on-the-fly.

Additionally, the Elite 85h also comes with hands-free controls via Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. No buttons necessary to press. As long as the Elite 85h is paired with your phone or devices with these assistant, you can just say the wake-word and issue a command.

How Much is the Jabra Elite 85h?

The Jabra Elite 85h will hit retail stores come April 2019 with a $299 price tag. Users will be able to choose between four colours: Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy Blue.