Jackbox Party Pack Will Be The Next Free Epic Games Release

The Jackbox Party Pack

Despite it never truly breaking into the mainstream (as such) I have fond and long memories of the ‘You Don’t Know Jack’ franchise. Admittedly, my first experience game on a PC CD-ROM demo disk back in the mid-nineties, but I played it until the point that I knew all questions off by heart. In recent years, however, the franchise has looked to get involved in much more including many applications using smartphones and streaming applications.

Well, if you are new or old to the franchise, there’s good news! The Epic Games Store has announced that The Jackpot Party Pack will be their next free game giveaway.

Free Games!

This isn’t, of course, the first free game the Epic Games Store has offered. Since their launch in November 2018, they have made a point of regularly releasing new games. For example, What Remains Of Edith Finch is currently available to download right now for free! Yes, all you need is the Epic Store Games app on your PC and an account and you can claim it right now!

When Is It Out?

The Jackbox Party Pack will release on the Epic Games Store for free between January 24th to February 7th. If you are, therefore, a fan of what is essentially an anti-quiz quiz game, then this is right up your alley.

With the free game promotion seemingly set to run indefinitely, we can only wait to see what the store will offer next!

