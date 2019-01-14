Jackbox Party Pack Will Be The Next Free Epic Games Release

/ 4 hours ago

The Jackbox Party Pack

Despite it never truly breaking into the mainstream (as such) I have fond and long memories of the ‘You Don’t Know Jack’ franchise. Admittedly, my first experience game on a PC CD-ROM demo disk back in the mid-nineties, but I played it until the point that I knew all questions off by heart. In recent years, however, the franchise has looked to get involved in much more including many applications using smartphones and streaming applications.

Well, if you are new or old to the franchise, there’s good news! The Epic Games Store has announced that The Jackpot Party Pack will be their next free game giveaway.

Free Games!

This isn’t, of course, the first free game the Epic Games Store has offered. Since their launch in November 2018, they have made a point of regularly releasing new games. For example, What Remains Of Edith Finch is currently available to download right now for free! Yes, all you need is the Epic Store Games app on your PC and an account and you can claim it right now!

Radeon Adrenalin Drivers Add Support for EPIC Games Store

When Is It Out?

The Jackbox Party Pack will release on the Epic Games Store for free between January 24th to February 7th. If you are, therefore, a fan of what is essentially an anti-quiz quiz game, then this is right up your alley.

With the free game promotion seemingly set to run indefinitely, we can only wait to see what the store will offer next!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results