Japan Cracks Down On Game Key Resellers And Save Mods

Japan Cracks Down On Game Industry

Japan is well known for loving their video games. It seems, however, that the industry in the country is undergoing something of a change. Following the introduction of the ‘Unfair Competition Prevention Act’ in December 2018, it appears that a number of online retailers may now not be legally allowed to operate in the country. In addition, it is also believed in a report via PCGamesN, that even items such as ‘save editors’ are now banned.

This is quite a bold move, but what does it mean exactly?

Game Key Retailers

As many PC owners will undoubtedly be aware, there are a number of websites online which allow you the option to purchase a games key code. These are, generally speaking, a much less expensive alternative than buying the games directly. They also potentially allow people the option to sell on a game code they have but do not want.

There are, of course, darker areas in this industry. This isn’t, however, what the new law in Japan is targeting. Put simply, they think that such websites are making life too difficult for genuine retailers.

Save Editors!

The surprising aspect of the news, however, is that it appears that save editors have also become illegal. Yes, no longer in Japan will you legally be able to tweak your gaming save files. With fines believed to be anything up to $46,000, it is, however, believed that this law is designed more to tackle the creators/distributors rather than the users.

Still, I must admit, I really hope this law doesn’t make it here!

