Japanese Hotel Offers Rooms for $1 With A Pretty Huge Catch

Travelling abroad, particularly to distant countries, can be quite an expensive affair. Not only do you have the cost of the flight, but you also have the necessary expense of hotels. Well, presuming you’re not going to want to sleep on the streets each night. One Japanese hotel, however, is offering consumers a pretty amazing deal.

You can spend a night in their hotel in Fukuoka, Japan, on one condition. Namely, that you’re willing to have your stay live-streamed on YouTube.

No, I’m not joking and to prove it you can watch their latest resident live in the video below!

One Dollar Hotel

Taken from their official website, the official description of the hotel reads as follows. (Translated from the native Japanese and as such I’ve had to fill in some grammatical blanks, thank you none-the-less Google!)

“Accommodation fee 100 yen × Live Streaming”

Accommodation fee is only $ 1. [To offset this] we Live-Stream your room for 24 hours “

​

【The story so far】

“Asahi Ryokan” in Hakata is rarely booked on weekdays.

⇒But if the room rate is 100 yen, it [usually gets] sold out immediately!

⇒ In other words, there is [a lot of] demand if it is cheaper. Instead of setting the hotel fee to 100 yen, [we started] an experiment that broadcasts the room in a 24-hour live! For those who want to spend a day peeking at others, [or] those who want to stay cheap in Hakata, please use this ryokan! ! !

​

Instead of being able to stay at a low price, [the] guest’s room is [broadcast] live on YouTube. Thank you for sharing this YouTube Channel on your SNS.

Just to prove that the management are 100% behind this scheme, you can also watch a live-stream of their own room at the hotel via the link here! I’ve just seen a rather pleasant elderly Japanese lady pop out to do some shopping.

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on the hotel (and to also place a booking) you can visit their official website via the link here! – You can also check out and subscribe to their official YouTube channel here!

So, I suppose the only question at this point is, would you consider stopping at this hotel? – Let us know what you think in the comments!