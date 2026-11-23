The jokes and stories surrounding Jensen Huang just keep coming this last few weeks. But It seems his little holiday is over, and we can only assume this was all a convoluted ruse so that he could complete Grand Theft Auto VI in peace. So, how was it Jensen?

All jokes (some jokes) aside, it seems that despite two affairs coming to light, one of which may or may not have been with a spy, Jensen is still the front runner to replace… himself. Nvidia themselves revealed in a press release today that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. Furthermore, The Board of Directors also said they were satisfied with “Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.” and that “Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” Frankly, I’m not qualified to say if that’s true one way or the other, but time will tell, as it often does.

What Nvidia Had to Say

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

What Jensen Huang Had to Say

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.” Related Articles Scalpers List $140K in RTX 5090s as Retailers Cut Prices

NVIDIA Unveils DGX Spark HPC Kit with Four AI Systems

Spy vs Spy?

So, it’s no secret that Jensen was the target of a “foreign intelligence effort” and cheated on his wife, that much is out in the open. Does that make him a bad leader for the company? As a gamer, I can’t say I’m fond of the direction he’s taken Nvidia, but at the same time, I can appreciate their job is to make money by selling things, and given the value of the company, they’ve done well at turning hardware into piles of money. In light of recent events the board has “formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation.” So, things could certainly change as that investigation progresses. The Nvidia PR states that “Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”

What Now?

Well, nothing really, sounds like Nvidia is largely getting back to business as usual, with Jensen leading the charge. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to their business models, market share, stock price and other things, but largely, I suspect this is the early signs of sweeping it under the rug in the hope that nothing worse comes along to put them back under the public eye again.