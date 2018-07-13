Jeff Bezos Plans To Charge $200,000 To Ride His Rocket

Jezz Bezos To Charge $200,000 To Ride His Rocket

Firstly, yes, I know a bit of a suggestive title. It was worth it though. For those in the know, you may be aware that Jeff Bezos, like Elon Musk, invests a lot of money into space rocket technology. The Amazon CEO is almost working in competition (in a sense) to provide the first commercial space flights to civilians. Something that would be highly sought after.

Well, in a report via Reuters, it has been suggested that while attempting to put a price on this, Jeff Bezos is erring towards the $200,000. Let me just check my bank account… bugger!

Plans To Start Selling Tickets Soon!

At an Amazon shareholders meeting, members were told that they plan to shortly sell tickets for a seat on the rocket. In addition, they have also suggested that the commercial space flights might be available sooner than we might have expected. Unconfirmed sources who report being close to the senior members of the board has, however, revealed that the price is likely to be $200,000 per ticket.

A second price, potentially as high as $300,000 has also been mentioned, although at this point things are being kept very secretive. When commercial space flight becomes a reality, the pricing is going to be one of the biggest key factors. It is therefore understandable why Amazon might be keeping wraps on this figure for as long as possible.

Despite The Price…

We say though that despite the price, there are many who would pay for it. The chance to go into space has long been out of the reach of civilians. As such, being one of the first to do it would be a remarkable thing. Exactly when we can expect this is unclear, but if I win the lottery in the meantime, I’d be tempted to get a ticket myself.

What do you think? Does this price sound right to you? What about fair? – Let us know in the comments!