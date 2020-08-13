JLab Audio Unveils ‘GO Air’ – True Wireless Earbuds For £30

The fastest-growing major headphone brand, JLab Audio, continues to strive to be ahead of the curve with the UK launch of the JLab GO Air True Wireless Earbuds. Offering 20+ hours of playtime, custom EQ3 Sound, at an incredibly affordable RRP of £29.99/$29.99, GO Air is the smallest true wireless product JLab has ever created. The lightweight buds deliver clean, crisp, audio for the daily listener and features dual connect, incorporating dual microphones that allow the earbuds to be used individually while the other remains in the charging case. Designed to go anywhere, the GO Air and its case are compact and small enough to fit in any bag or pocket.

JLab Audio – Pro Air

The longer earbud stem provides a snug in-ear fit, and comes with three sizes of gel tips so users can customise the fit to each ear. Focused on convenience and accessibility, the GO Air’s charging case measures under three inches by one inch and is designed with an integrated charging cable. The earbuds are secured into the open case with strong magnets. JLab’s patented cable design ensures you never lose the cable or need to find another to recharge your case. Each earbud will hold a 5-hour battery life and their case provides 15 extra hours.

Users can play, pause, change tracks, and adjust volume by pushing or holding the outside buttons. Custom EQ settings can also be adjusted through the earbud and cycle through three sounds: Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. A built-in microphone also allows for phone calls to be answered and hung up, as well as activating voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant. An IP44 sweat resistance keeps the earbuds durable for day-to-day activities.

Features

5-hour+ Bluetooth battery life in each earbud + 15+ hours included charging case

Dual Connect

Integrated charging cable in case

370 mAh charging case

Bluetooth 5

EQ3 Sound: Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

3 gel ear tips (small, medium, large)

2-year warranty

Touch Controls: play, pause, track forward, track back, adjust volume

Built-in MEMs microphone: take calls or activate Siri or Google Assistant

IP44 Sweat Resistance

Auto On and Connect

8 mm drivers

Where Can I Learn More?

In terms of UK retailers, four color options, black, white, navy, and army green, are now available from John Lewis, Argos, Currys PC World, and jlabaudio.com for £29.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!