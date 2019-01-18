Job Listing Indicates Diablo 4 Is In Development

Job Listing Likely For Diablo 4

At Blizzcon last year, Blizzard dropped what will likely be remembered as one of the biggest gaming clangers in recent memory. Using their keynote speech, the company had been ramping up news for weeks that a huge announcement was coming. Everyone was hotly anticipating the reveal of Diablo 4 with, in fairness, more than a few teasers and hints dropped.

Well, the event game and they did announce a Diablo game. The only problem was that it was a mobile exclusive version. A game no one expected or, indeed, wanted. Just over 2 months since, Blizzard has done a relatively decent job of damage control. Namely, by hardly mentioning anything about it. It did, however, lead me to speculate shortly after that based on the negative reception, Blizzard would be pumping a lot of resources into Diablo 4.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, that seems to very much be the case. A brand new job listing has appeared for a ‘Quest Designer’ for a yet unannounced Diablo project.

Can Blizzard Fix This?

Despite the game being unannounced, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that this is Diablo 4 they are talking about here. Can Blizzard turn this PR disaster around by focusing all attention to the next (proper) release in the franchise? Perhaps, but the key is for them to start pushing out teasers and content as soon as possible.

It might sound a little hasty, but I’d expect a reveal trailer before the Summer.

If you are, incidentally, interested in the job, you can visit the official listing via the link there.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!