John McAfee is Missing – Presumed Captured by the CIA

I daresay that as I write this, there is someone in Hollywood desperately lobbying to get a film made about the life and times of John McAfee. I mean, to say that he is an ‘interesting’ character would be as much an understatement as to say that the Antartic can be a bit chilly. Put simply, his antics go way beyond anything seen from Elon Musk and, quite frankly, are often completely insane!

Having spent the last year living essentially as a pirate on the seas, reports on his Twitter account are suggesting that he has officially gone missing, presumed captured! – You couldn’t make this stuff up!

(2/4) I last spoke with John as his boat was being boarded. The situation was tense but controlled. Our conversation was cut short by authorities confiscating their phones. The bastards wouldn't even give him a cigarette. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2019

Where Is John McAfee?

Well, John McAfee has been at some significant loggerheads with the US government in recent years. Specifically, the SEC (Security Exchange Committee) who he believes wields far too much power. Claiming various assassination plots/attempts on his life, he has effectively been on a self-declared ‘run’ from the US government for the last year. The biggest allegation against him suggested that he was involved in a murder in Belize in 2012.

It has now been alleged, however, that his boat was boarded by ‘person/s’ unknown (presumed to be the CIA) and he is now currently being detained. His Twitter account has issued a warning that, based on security policies he has in place, he is due to ‘check-in’ very shortly. Put simply, if he isn’t back on his boat soon, interesting wheels will be put in motion.

“If John misses his next check-in, events will be set into motion that I cannot prevent once they have begun. John has secreted data with individuals across the world. I know neither their identities or locations. They will release their payloads if John goes missing.”

What Do We Think?

It has been suggested that his ‘capture’ may have been made by the CIA. This has, however, has yet to be confirmed by them or any of John McAfee’s representatives. Whoever it was, they reportedly ‘refused him a cigarette’. So, at least they may not plan to put him in front of a firing squad. Well… not yet.

With him due to check-in soon, however, if he’s not released, it’s going to be interesting to see what ‘files’ will be released. We will, of course, keep you posted!

